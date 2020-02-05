Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellyson Mortuary Inc
2 Vanhorn Dr
Glenville, WV 26351
(304) 462-7660
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Eugene Godfrey Jr.

Send Flowers
Steven Eugene Godfrey Jr. Obituary
STEVEN EUGENE "STEVIE" GODFREY JR., 47, of Dusk Camp Run Road, Sand Fork, departed this life suddenly on Monday evening, February 3, 2020, at his father's residence following a sudden illness. Funeral service will be at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, W.Va., at 1 p.m. Friday, February 7. Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday morning at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Stevie Godfrey Jr. with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -