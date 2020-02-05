|
STEVEN EUGENE "STEVIE" GODFREY JR., 47, of Dusk Camp Run Road, Sand Fork, departed this life suddenly on Monday evening, February 3, 2020, at his father's residence following a sudden illness. Funeral service will be at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, W.Va., at 1 p.m. Friday, February 7. Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday morning at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Stevie Godfrey Jr. with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020