On June 25, 2019, STEVEN FISHER passed away in the state of Arizona, but he was a life long resident of West Virginia.

Steve was born on December 31, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio, to Glen and Anna Jean (Dent) Fisher.

Steve, also known as "Turkey Neck" by the trucking community, was the type of person that could do anything he put his mind to. There wasn't a job that you could put in front of him that he wouldn't master. He was very smart and head strong. His humor was infectious, you couldn't be around him without having many laughs. He was an avid music lover and could play any instrument he came upon. You'd never see him without some type of pet, from a dog or cat to a room full of reptiles. He sure loved animals and nature. One of his favorite things to do over the last few years has been camping and building amazing camper vans with the help of his dad.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Jean. He was survived by his father, Glen; the mother of his children, Trish; his two daughters, Chasity (Cody) and Brandi; his four grandchildren, Chloe, Emily, Axel and one on the way; his brother, Glen "Ward" (Robin); two sisters, Christina (Matt) and Sherri; numerous nieces and nephews, and also by his two dearest and closest friends, Roy "Fozzy Beers" and Hippie.