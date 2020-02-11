|
|
STEVEN WAYNE GREGG, 63, of Charleston, WV departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
He was a lifelong resident of Charleston.
Steven was preceded in death by his sisters, Jennifer Maxwell and Paula Watson.
He is survived by his son, Steven Wayne Gregg, Jr; four grand-children; mother , Julia Ward; sister, Beverly (Edward) Thomas all of Charleston, WV; also surviving is an Aunt Christine Rush of Houston, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, and family and friends.
At his request his body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 11, 2020