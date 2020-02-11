Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Gregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Gregg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Gregg Obituary

STEVEN WAYNE GREGG, 63, of Charleston, WV departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
He was a lifelong resident of Charleston.
Steven was preceded in death by his sisters, Jennifer Maxwell and Paula Watson.
He is survived by his son, Steven Wayne Gregg, Jr; four grand-children; mother , Julia Ward; sister, Beverly (Edward) Thomas all of Charleston, WV; also surviving is an Aunt Christine Rush of Houston, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, and family and friends.
At his request his body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -