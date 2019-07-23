|
STEVEN MICHAEL BAILEY, of Fenwick WV, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 from an accident while fishing, with his loving family by his side.
He was born April 2, 1960 to Jack and Patsy Bailey.
Steve was a very talented carpenter. He was always proud of his work.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pasty Hinkle Bailey and his Grandparents, Butch and Goldie Hinkle, Juanita Bailey and Ed Plummer.
He is survived by his only daughter, Stephine Hull (Brian) and grandchildren, Brianna Wolfe, Zachary and Ruby Hull. His father, Jack Bailey and siblings, Alan (Crystal) Bailey, Gregory (Charlene) Bailey and Dixie (James) Cornell.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, from 6-8 p.m. at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 24, at 1 p.m. at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Allen Travis officiating.
Interment will be at W.V. Memorial Gardens, Calvin, WV.
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019