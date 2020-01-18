|
STEVEN RAY SIGMON, 42 years young, of Scott Depot, went home to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020. He passed away after a short battle with esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by family and loved ones throughout his battle and when he left this world.
He is survived by one grandmother, Edna Carol Sigmon. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Henry Sigmon, and maternal grandparents, George A. and Betty Lee Young.
Steven was the eldest of two sons born to Henry C. "Hank" and Suzanne Kay Young Sigmon of South Charleston on March 9th, 1977. He grew up with his younger brother, Jeremy Sigmon, and his best friends, Brandon Bowen and Craig Hundley. He was a 1995 graduate of South Charleston High School.
When he was home, he was a devoted husband to his wife, Terri Denise Hammonds Sigmon, whom he was with for 23 wonderful years. He loved her and her two children, Lewis Tinnel and Christina Tinnel. He was an amazing Papaw to his grandbabies, Caleigh Cheeks, Madison and Ethan Bowen. He adored his nieces, Brynne and Dixie Sigmon, and his only nephew, Austin Sigmon. He had another special spot in his heart that was held by his "adoptive grandangel," Miss Khamri Aailyah.
Steven was a soft-spoken and hard-working man who loved to laugh and have fun and who loved life. He loved being outdoors, whether at work or at play. He was a window and siding contractor for Window World of Kanawha as an occupation. In his free time, you could find him in the woods or by a stream or lake with his best friend, David Morris. They were inseparable at times, as they both enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the year.
He will be deeply missed by all loved ones left behind.
Family and friends can attend a Memorial Service to pay tribute to Steve's life on Sunday, January 19th, at 4 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 18, 2020