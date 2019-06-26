|
STEVEN REID CARPENTER, 66, was born January 8, 1953, of Sharon Hollow. He passed away suddenly Thursday, June 20, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Anna B, Carpenter; and his brother, Noel Roberts.
He is survived by his wife, Gancie; son, Steve Reid II (Diane); daughters, Stephanie (Bruno) Yanish and Meleah (Darren) Wilson; brothers, Danny and Rick; sister, Donna Johnson; uncle Mike Carpenter; grandchildren,Natalie Jade, Bethany, Hailey, Alexis, Hunter, Savannah and Lucas; great - grandchildren, Remington and Charlee; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Your wings were ready but our hearts we not. The earth will miss his beautiful soul.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019