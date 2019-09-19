|
|
STEVEN VERNON KEENEY, 40, of Sylvester, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
He was born on November 11, 1978, in Charleston, to Michael and Melissa Keeney of Sylvester. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1997.
He was preceded in death by his angel baby, "Peanut"; his paternal grandparents, Averel and Mary Keeney; his maternal grandmother, Mary Pyles.
He is survived by his son, Mason Keeney of Sylvester; his parents, Michael and Melissa Keeney; sister, Misty Keeney-Hill (Chris); nephews, Cayden and Landon Hill, and niece, Hailey Hill; anda multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins.
"There's no other person in this life I've ever met that had a heart as big at Steve's. His heart was pure, his intentions and interest were always in the best of others. He loves his son, Mason, more than life itself. His love, his passion and his life will forever live on in the heart of his son, his nephews and his niece. This world is a better place just because he was in it. He has touched the lives of so many people and, even though God called you Home, your legacy and your life will live on. Our hearts are breaking but we know you are holding "Peanut." We love you and will miss you."
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 20, in the Keith Full Gospel Church in Keith, with Pastor June Ferrell and Youth Pastor Stephen Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
The visitation will be two hours before the service at the church.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrong funeralhomewv.com.
Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019