STEVEN CHRISTOPHER WOOD, "Chris," "Woody," formerly of Hernshaw, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, after a short illness.
Chris was born September 4, 1979, to Steve and Linda Wood. He was a graduate of East Bank High School where he played in the Pioneer Marching Band and the Alumni Band as a drummer. Chris was a truck driver and worked for various companies in W.Va. Chris also traveled with his parents, his uncle, Randy Wood, and grandfather, Dude Wood, who made up the Songsmen and Linda Gospel Group.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents: Steve and Linda Wood; sister: Stephanie Wood Pettry; niece: Josie; paternal grandparents: Eldion "Dude" and Clara Wood; maternal grandparents: Buford and Mary Meadows; Uncles: Robert "Bobby" Wood and Randy Wood; and his Aunt: Sandi Wymer.
Chris is survived by his sons: Jaxson Bowles of Charleston and Joshua Wood of Chelyan; wife: Jessica White Wood; stepsons: Braxton, Colten and Dylan White of Buffalo; and four children whom were very special to him: Joshua Ferrell, Jesse Ferrell, Joseph Rousse and Justin Rousse of Van; brother-in-law: Chuck Pettry; and host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, February 11, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Hernshaw United Methodist Church.
Steven & Grass Funeral Home in Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020