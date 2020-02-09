Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM
Hernshaw United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven "Woody" "Chris" Wood


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven "Woody" "Chris" Wood Obituary

STEVEN CHRISTOPHER WOOD, "Chris," "Woody," formerly of Hernshaw, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, after a short illness.
Chris was born September 4, 1979, to Steve and Linda Wood. He was a graduate of East Bank High School where he played in the Pioneer Marching Band and the Alumni Band as a drummer. Chris was a truck driver and worked for various companies in W.Va. Chris also traveled with his parents, his uncle, Randy Wood, and grandfather, Dude Wood, who made up the Songsmen and Linda Gospel Group.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents: Steve and Linda Wood; sister: Stephanie Wood Pettry; niece: Josie; paternal grandparents: Eldion "Dude" and Clara Wood; maternal grandparents: Buford and Mary Meadows; Uncles: Robert "Bobby" Wood and Randy Wood; and his Aunt: Sandi Wymer.
Chris is survived by his sons: Jaxson Bowles of Charleston and Joshua Wood of Chelyan; wife: Jessica White Wood; stepsons: Braxton, Colten and Dylan White of Buffalo; and four children whom were very special to him: Joshua Ferrell, Jesse Ferrell, Joseph Rousse and Justin Rousse of Van; brother-in-law: Chuck Pettry; and host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, February 11, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Hernshaw United Methodist Church.
Steven & Grass Funeral Home in Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -