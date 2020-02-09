|
After a Life of Service, STEWART OTTO "OTT" FREDEKING, 81, won his 9-month battle with cancer at Princeton Community Hospital on February 5, 2020.
Born in Princeton on April 14, 1938, he was the son of the late John L. and Jewell Perkins Fredeking.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Anna Miller Fredeking, and three children, Ann Fredeking Graham and husband David, John "Jack" Fredeking and wife Kathy, and William "Bill" Fredeking and wife Terri. His five grandchildren, who called him "Poppaw," Lauren G. Imrich and husband Matt, John C. Fredeking II, Whitney G. Sigmon, and husband Nathan, Corbin S. Fredeking and wife Jessica, and William T. Fredeking. Four great-grandchildren, Mila Jo, Blake Nicole, and Sadie Graham Imrich, and Maverick David Sigmon, known to them as Poppaw "Ott." He is also survived by one sister, Mrs. John L." Sallie Marie" Fredeking McClaugherty of Charleston; one sister-in-law, Sarah M. Young and husband Gary of Germantown, Md.; two nieces; two nephews; cousins; and a longtime family friend, Drew Foster.
Ott was the oldest active Funeral Director in Mercer County. He was a third generation funeral director and embalmer with his son, Bill, and grandson, Corbin, following him in the profession. At the present time, he was the owner and operator of Fredeking Funeral Service in Oakvale.
Ott graduated from Princeton High School, Class of 1956, and was a graduate of Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, Class of 1969. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a 50-plus year Master Mason, Princeton Lodge No. 134 A.F. & A.M., member of the Bluefield Shrine club, member of the Royal Arch Masons, 50-plus year member of the Bluefield Commandery No. 19, and a 50-plus year member of the Beni Kedem Shrine in Charleston. Ott was also a member of First United Methodist Church, Princeton.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at Oakwood Cemetery in Princeton, with Pastor Ginger Neely and Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. The family will receive friends at Fredeking Funeral Service in Oakvale anytime after 12 noon on Saturday. Those attending the service on Sunday are asked to meet at Oakwood Cemetery by 2 p.m,.
While flowers are appreciated, memorials may be made to the PCH Foundation - Oncology, P.O. Box 1369, Princeton, WV 24740 or the Bluefield Shrine Club - Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 53, Bluefield, WV 24701.
Arrangements by Fredeking Funeral Service in Oakvale, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020