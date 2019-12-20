|
SUE CAROL BAILEY, 79, of Scott Depot, passed away on December 18, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was born in Lincoln County to the late Bernice and Dolly McCallister. She graduated from Duval High School and worked for Sears as a sales clerk for 14 years. She enjoyed making crafts and especially enjoyed bead art. Sue made many special pieces including angels for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Arbutus Smith.
Sue is survived by her husband of 53 years, Clifford Eugene Bailey; son, Ronald Eugene (Tina Annette) Bailey; grandsons, Ronald Eugene II (Katlyn) Bailey, Travis Shane (Tammy Jo) Bailey, Roger Preston Wells, Wesley Michael Wells, and Andrew Scott Wells; granddaughters, Ashley Leann Brewer, Katelyn Diane Bailey, Brandi Sue Bailey, Heather Dawn (Jesse Ray) Wentz, and Tiffany Ranae (Dakota Allen) Smith; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Ninnon Pauley and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service to Honor the Life of Sue will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019