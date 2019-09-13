Home

Sue Fisher Obituary

SUE FISHER, 68, of Charleston, passed away September 11, 2019.
She was a Nursing Assistant in the Kanawha Valley for many years and was a member of Keystone Apostolic Church.
Preceding her in death were her brother, James Dunbar; son, Chris Fisher; and granddaughter, Ashley Fisher.
Survivors include her husband, Charles D. Fisher Sr.; children, Chuck Fisher and wife Diana, Dreama Lupson and husband Tim, Carla Fisher and Kevin Fisher and wife Jessica; brother, Richard Dunbar and wife Linda; 12 grandchildren and 11 great - grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Rev. Gary Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to services, also on Saturday. Burial will follow in Fisher Family Cemetery, Lacy Hollow, Charleston.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Fisher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019
