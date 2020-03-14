Home

Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The New Bern Church of God
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
The New Bern Church of God

Sue Price Regan

Sue Price Regan Obituary
SUE PRICE REGAN, 82, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Sue loved living in New Bern, N.C., and had dozens of great friends. She loved to play cards and go to local shows. She was a member of the New Bern Church Of God.
She is survived by her daughter, Mona Lisa Moore of New Bern, N.C.; son, Terry Lee Myers of Charleston, W.Va.; sisters, Charlotte Lambert and Sandy Kincaid, both of Charleston; W.Va.; brother, Lester "Butch" Kincaid of Elkhorn, Ind.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at The New Bern Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online Condolences may be made to the Regan family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 14, 2020
