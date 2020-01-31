|
SUE WASHBURN, age 81, of South Charleston, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Country Living Personal Care Home, surrounded by her loving children.
She retired from the State of West Virginia as a Chief Investigator with the Department of Employment with over 20 years.
She is survived by her son, Kevin, and his family, sons, Travis Oliver, Keith Oliver, Patrick Oliver his son and Sue's great-grandson Zeke Oliver, and daughters, Kaitlin Oliver and Kara Oliver. Sue is also survived by her daughter, Mindy Earley, and her family, son, Matthew Earley, and daughter, Kristin Earley, and companion Cody King and her great-grandson, Calum King.
The family will have private services at a later date.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 31, 2020