SUMMERS "JUNIOR" BLAKE, 82, of Summersville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 22, 2019, in the CAMC General Hospital after sustaining head injuries from a fall at his home.
He was the son of the late Arnold and Annette Friel Blake and was born at Esty in Greenbrier County, November 5, 1936.
Junior leaves behind a legacy of hard work and Christian love and devotion to the Lord, his church and family. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Summersville for 45 years and served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher, trustee and choir member. He was a blessing to all who knew him at church or on the job.
As a young man, he worked in apple orchards near his home in Pennsylvania. He then became employed at Bata Shoe Company in Maryland. Subsequently, he relocated to West Virginia after accepting employment at Carroll Shoe Company in Summersville. He eventually decided upon a career in the coal industry and worked at various coal companies as a mechanic and equipment operator until his retirement from Pittston Coal Company in 1999.
Upon his retirement, he enjoyed warm winters in Bradenton, Fla., with his wife, Nancy. When he wasn't working, Junior enjoyed his time bowling, playing board games with friends, working on lawn mowers, messing with the cat, attending church or spending time with family.
He was also preceded in death by one son, Larry; sisters, Mabel Boyce, Ruth Kilgore, Jesse Graver; and brothers, Jewel, Carroll and Ralph Blake.
Left to cherish his memory: Wife of 46 years, Nancy Jane (Roach) Blake; two sons, James (Melissa) Blake of Summersville and Greg Blake of San Diego, Calif.; sisters, Nancy Roark of Forge Hill, Md., and Virginia Wolfe of Whiteford, Md.; brother, Ray (Betty) Blake of Fort Walton Beach, Fla,; and step-granddaughter, Kelli (Matthew) Meadows, and step-great-grandsons, Liam and Chandler Meadows, all of Canvas.
He was loved by several special nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; his dear church family; cat, Pooh; and a host of friends made from a life well-lived.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, in the Calvary Baptist Church at Summersville, with Pastor Ryan Trescott and Alva Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery at Glade Creek.
Friends may call at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019