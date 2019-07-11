|
SUSAN MALLORY BRYANT, 76, of Scott Depot passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Born October 5, 1942 in Institute, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy Mallory. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Bryant.
Susan enjoyed several hobbies including painting, bowling, cooking and traveling.
Surviving are her sons, William Andrew "Andy" Bryant, III and Christopher Paul Bryant; sister, Nancy Mallory Kessel (Dr. James W. Kessel); grandchildren, William Andrew "Drew" Bryant, IV, Mallory Elaine-Marie Brown (Toby); Molly Erin Christine Keeney (Kara), Cody Christopher William Bryant, Meagan Ellen Richardson (Michael), Sarah Anne Richardson; great-grandchildren, Emerson Marie Bryant, Blakely Elaine Brown and Baby Brown.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at King's River Worship Center, 777 Mallory Lane, St. Albans. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019