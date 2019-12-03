Home

Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Susan James Obituary
SUSAN "SUSIE" JAMES, 62, of Cottageville, passed away on December 1, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston following a short illness.
She was born November 9, 1957 in Detroit, MI, a daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Bickman McCall. She earned her BA Degree from Eastern Michigan University and was a school teacher for 32 years. She taught at Wallace Heights Elementary, Sissonville Middle School, Sissonville Elementary and Flinn Elementary. Susie loved to travel and had a passion for reading. Susie was a Lutheran by Faith.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Keith James; daughter Natalie James; son Phillip Tyler James; a twin sister, Sandy Gehl and sisters Linda Way, Laurie Wolfram and Donna McCall. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is honoring her wishes for cremation and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Ian Reid officiating. A time of visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in memory of Susie to the Sojourner's Homeless Program, 1418 Washington St. E, Charleston, WV 25301 or by donating through the website at, www.ywcacharleston.org
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: www.waybrightfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
