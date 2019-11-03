|
SUSAN LEE HANNAH, 66, of Charleston, West Virginia, formerly of Bradford, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Charleston Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.
She was born on March 21, 1953, in Olean, New York, to Jean and Robert Salter. Sue graduated from Bradford High School in 1971. She was active in the Rainbow Girls and served as Worthy Advisor and Drill Team Captain.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Hannah; her son, Jeremy Venanzi, his wife, Jill, and their daughters, Allison and Carly; her mother, Jean Salter; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Jay Garvin; brother, Bob Salter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Salter, and her son, Jason Venanzi.
In keeping with her nature, services are private and for immediate family only.
Those wishing to honor her life can make donations in her memory to the .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019