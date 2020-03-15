|
|
Ms. SUSAN M. HANNON, 77, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020.
Susan is the daughter of the late John and Mary Hannon. She was a graduate of Morris Harvey College and a member of Community Church of Teays Valley. Susan was the owner of Pilgram's Progress Bible Book Store in South Charleston where she enjoyed spending time with her customers.
She is survived by her best friend, Ann Sylvester, and a host of other friends.
A tribute to the life of Susan will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Community Church of Teays Valley, 212 Dudding Ave., Hurricane, WV 25526 with Pastors David Bess and Terry Hogue officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Church of Teays Valley.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Hannon family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020