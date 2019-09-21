|
SUSAN (DeCARLI) YOUNG, 85, of Scott Depot, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at CAMC-Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Young.
Susan was the matriarch of her family in every sense of the word. She faced every obstacle in life with determination, sass and a lot of stubbornness. Known as "Nana" by everyone, she was famous for her cooking. Her pasta sauce, lasagna, potato salad and cheeseballs were legendary. Her biscuits, however were not. Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorite holidays and she started planning the menu in the summer. She was a talented seamstress, loved to crochet, work cross word puzzles and was a voracious reader.
She charmed people with her Boston accent and mischievous twinkle in her eye and made an impression good or bad with everyone she met, We'd like to think good.
Left to cherish her memory, and to continue her traditions, are her children, Sheryl Witt (Richard), Charlie Young, and Wanda Young (Jimmy); her grandchildren, Rachel Bramble (George), Meghan Lake (Robby), Ethan Witt, and Nicholas Young; and her great - grandsons, Wyatt Lake and Fischer Bramble.
A Celebration of her life will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 21, 2019