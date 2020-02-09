|
SYBIL H. ROBINSON, 88, of Nitro, formerly of Charleston, went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020.
Sybil called New Millennium Full Gospel Fellowship her home church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, H. Fred Robinson, Sr.; daughter, Linda Cross; grandson, Ian Robinson; parents, Leonard and Elva Hughes; brother, Buck Hughes; sisters, Vivian Alley, Bonnie Bumpus, and Lola Arthur.
Sybil is survived by children, Cindy Hardman and her husband, George, Fred and his wife, Karen, Jim and his wife, Shari, Tim and his wife, Jenny; sister, Charlene Harmon; 21 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at New Millennium Full Gospel Fellowship, 505 8th St., St. Albans, with Pastor Richard Neal officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Millennium Full Gospel Fellowship, 505 8th St., St. Albans, WV 25177.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020