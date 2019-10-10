|
|
SYLVIA MAE (HOLBROOK) BENNETT, 86, of Glasgow, passed away peacefully Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Good Living Assisted Living Home in Malden.
She was a licensed practical nurse at CAMC 3 North Memorial Division for 28 years and thoroughly enjoyed caring for her patients as much as her family.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at 12 noon Saturday, October 12, at the Sharon Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Road, Dry Branch. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the memorial service on Saturday, at the church.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, William Buzzard and Bertie Stanley; second husband, Lou Vernon Bennett; first husband, the father of her daughters, Edgar Junior Holbrook; siblings, Gilbert Buzzard, Ida Mae Hodge, Freda Stanley, Redith Bragg and Phyllis Ross.
She leaves to cherish her memories: siblings, Gertrude Hodge, Deloris Anderson and Fanny Pomeroy; daughters, Susan Moore (Roger), Deloris Wilder (Wayne), Deborah Laws, Elaine Gregory (David); six grandchildren, 11 great - grandchildren and eight great - great - grandchildren;, many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sharon Church of God for the Food / Clothing Pantry and the Brown Bag Ministry.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019