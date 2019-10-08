|
SYLVIA MARGO MILLER, 69, of Sumerco, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, October 5, 2019. Service was held at 7 p.m. Monday, October 7, at the New Covenant Baptist Church, 527 Midway Road, Alum Creek. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019