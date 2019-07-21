|
SYLVIA RUTH HARRAH, 64, of Charleston, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Medora Elmore Harrah.
Ruth was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a people person and especially loved children and her cats. Ruth will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Surviving, beloved husband of 46 years, Stephen Harrah; daughter and son-in-law, Skye and William Bays; granddaughter, Caysea Harrah; father, Kenna J. Wayne.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019