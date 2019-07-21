Home

Sylvia Ruth Harrah

Sylvia Ruth Harrah Obituary
SYLVIA RUTH HARRAH, 64, of Charleston, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Medora Elmore Harrah.
Ruth was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was a people person and especially loved children and her cats. Ruth will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Surviving, beloved husband of 46 years, Stephen Harrah; daughter and son-in-law, Skye and William Bays; granddaughter, Caysea Harrah; father, Kenna J. Wayne.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019
