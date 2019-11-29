|
SYLVIA W. SIMMONS, 84, passed away peacefully November 25, 2019, in Dallas, TX. She was born in Wilmington, NC, on February 28, 1935, to Walter and Retha (Rogers) Wilson.
She is survived by her son, Chip Simmons (Marcy) of Dallas, TX; daughters, Sheryl Calhoun (Bob) of South Charleston, WV, and Cindy Simmons of Dallas, TX; granddaughters, Lindsay (Justin) Turner of Rosharon, TX, Chloe Simmons of Los Angeles, CA, Bethany (Jake) Kunasek of Celina, TX; grandsons, Logan, Brooks and Charlie Simmons of Dallas, TX; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Hudson Turner of Rosharon, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Charles B. Simmons Sr.; her parents; and first daughter-in-law, Kelly (Spradling) Simmons.
Sylvia attended Greensboro College, was then a working mother and a homemaker. After retirement, she moved to Charlotte, NC, to care for her grandchildren, then became a nanny and sitter to several cherished children. She later moved to Dallas, TX.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC, Riverlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, WV, where she was a member of the choir, and Matthews United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, a devout Christian and a source of enduring memories who will live forever in her family's hearts.
A graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, NC, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, arranged by Andrews Mortuary.
A memorial service will be held at Riverlawn Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, WV, at 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 1.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 29, 2019