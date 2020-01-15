|
TAMMY LEACH KESTERTON, 54, of Lexington, Ky., passed away January 10, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. A service to celebrate her life will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Open Door Apostolic Church, 2630 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston. You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020