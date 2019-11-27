|
|
TAMMY LYNN DAVIS, 48, of Red House, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home.
Born November 26, 1970, in South Charleston, she was a daughter of Mildred "Sissy" Buzzard of Interlachen, FL, and the late Luther Buzzard. She was also preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Tammy was a devoted caregiver and an outdoors person who loved to fish, camp and ride four-wheelers.
In addition to her mother, Tammy is survived by her sons, William Davis Jr. of Nitro, Cody Holstein of Gainesville, FL; sister, Linda Bailes of St. Albans; brother, David "Scott" Buzzard of Florida; four nephews; uncles, Frank "Cookie" Stevens of Red House, Buddy Buzzard of Georgia; aunts, Cora Combs (Skip) of Red House, Kathy Anderson of Poca, Bonnie Priddy (Larry) of Nitro, Linda Basham (Ben) of Teays Valley; and a host of cousins including Mindy Sowards and Tonja Cartwright, with whom she made her home.
A celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Visitation will follow the service until 8 p.m.
You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share your memories of Tammy with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, is honored to serve the Buzzard family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019