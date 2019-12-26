|
|
TAWYANA MAE FLEMING, 56, of Berkeley Springs, departed this life on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Berkeley Springs at her home.
She was born April 18, 1963, in Holden, the daughter of the late Donald "Tiny" Lucas and Mae Frye (Nim) Adkins.
In addition to her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Conrad "Jody" Lucas and Michael "Mike" Lucas.
Tawyana enjoyed teaching exercise classes and had a love of animals. She loved to travel, spend time at the beach, and spend time with family and friends. Tawyana was a graduate of Marshall University, WVU, Samuel Merritt University and CAMC School of Nurse Anesthesia. She was a CRNA, owner of Comfort Care Anesthesia, Best Life Boot Camp & Personal Fitness and Almost Heaven Bed & Breakfast in Berkeley Springs.
Tawyana was a Christian and put Jesus first.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Maeleah Kate Mullins and Amaelia Meredith Buck; one son, Robert Tyler Fleming; three sisters, Donna Miller, Phyllis (Harry) Kirk and Brenda Baker; two brothers, Donald (Patti) Lucas and Ron (Sharon) Lucas; sisters-in-law, Tammy Fleming and Patricia Lucas; special niece, Traci Kalaskey; special friends, Mary Thompson, Cindy Wascavage, Beverly Garretson, and Laura Reinacher; in-laws who loved her as a daughter, Kathleen and Bobby Fleming; her dogs, Luke, Abby and Evan; and her grand-dogs, Drizzy, Dash and Demi.
Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at the funeral home, with Minister Dave Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at the Frye Cemetery, Ranger.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Rowdy Baker, Thomas Miller, Brandon Kirk, Nathan Kirk, Conrad Lucas II, Will Miller, Phillip Kirk, and Dillon Lucas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Kirk, Bobby Fleming, Reggie Garretson and Gale Moore.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019