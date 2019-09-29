Home

Waters Funeral Chapel Inc
411 Water St
Summersville, WV 26651
(304) 872-2111
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Waters Funeral Chapel Inc
411 Water St
Summersville, WV 26651
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Waters Funeral Chapel Inc
411 Water St
Summersville, WV 26651
Ted Jackson Nutter Obituary

TED JACKSON NUTTER, 44, of Summersville, left this world on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at home. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Ted was born in Nicholas County January 23, 1975, and loved the mountains and rivers that surrounded him. He was an outdoorsman, craftsman and artist. Ted was a member of Kappa Alpha, studied at Glenville State and graduated from Bethany College and Nicholas County High School. Everyone that knew Ted commented on his intelligence and ability to learn quickly. He will be remembered for his talents in building and drawing, and his great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Herold Hypes and E.O. "Shorty" and Irene Nutter.
Ted is a father to Bethany Grace, a student at Marshall University, Hannah Claire and Noah Jackson. He was a step-father to Miriah Hamrick and always considered himself a father of four. He is the son of Jack and Jean Hypes Nutter and grandson of Ida Mae Hypes. Ted is also survived by brother Jesse (Sierra) Nutter, sister Amy (Buck) Dorsey and many loving friends and family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Monday, September 30, in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Monday.
The family would appreciate any support through Go Fund Me.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
