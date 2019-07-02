

TED ZACHWIEJA, the only surviving son and youngest of 7 children of Walenty & Joanna Yazena Zachwieja, 1916 Polish immigrants who settled in the coal fields in McDowell County WV, who lost his battle with cancer June 30, 2019, at the age of 85.

The first of his family to graduate from college as a Mechanical Engineer who retired at 80 years old had a thriving career that included being one of the founding members of ZDS Design/Consulting Services.

Ted who is loved by and will be sorely missed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Lee Waltz Zachwieja his children: Carolyn & Behrooz Shahandeh, Ted (Todd) & Lori Zachwieja, Pat Zachwieja Cross, Sherry Zachwieja and Daniel Kim, His 4 grandchildren Rosstam Shahandeh, Ariana Shahandeh, Ted Zachwieja III and Alyssa Zachwieja and 4 great-grandchildren Bailey, Harper and Hudson Shahandeh and Ted Zachwieja, IV.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at The Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane by Father Bill Matheny. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. You may also visit his Tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories with the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his name to The Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mill Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 or to HospiceCare, 1609 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.

Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 2 to July 4, 2019