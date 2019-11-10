|
TEDDY WAYNE HACKNEY 73, of Campbells Creek, passed away November 4, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness.
He was a retired installation technician with several local communications companies, a 1964 graduate of Dupont High School and a member of Charleston Moose Lodge #1444. Ted enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.
Preceding him in death were his granddaughter, McKenzie; and parents, Thomas Paul and Madeline Wentz Hackney.
Surviving are his wife, Anita Ann Hackney; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Cathy Hackney of Charleston, Tony and Stephanie Hackney of Teays Valley, Adam and Della Hackney of Belle; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and John Hackney of Belle; grandchildren, Grace Tucker, Linsy, Alexis, and Thomas Hackney, Hallie and Brianna Burke, Brittany Miller, Amber Del Papa; and great - grandchildren, Brayden Miller, Addison and Noah Del Papa.
Graveside funeral and committal services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019