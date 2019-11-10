Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Teddy Hackney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens
Cross Lanes, WV
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens
Cross Lanes, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teddy Hackney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teddy Wayne Hackney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teddy Wayne Hackney Obituary

TEDDY WAYNE HACKNEY 73, of Campbells Creek, passed away November 4, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness.
He was a retired installation technician with several local communications companies, a 1964 graduate of Dupont High School and a member of Charleston Moose Lodge #1444. Ted enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved to hunt and fish.
Preceding him in death were his granddaughter, McKenzie; and parents, Thomas Paul and Madeline Wentz Hackney.
Surviving are his wife, Anita Ann Hackney; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Cathy Hackney of Charleston, Tony and Stephanie Hackney of Teays Valley, Adam and Della Hackney of Belle; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and John Hackney of Belle; grandchildren, Grace Tucker, Linsy, Alexis, and Thomas Hackney, Hallie and Brianna Burke, Brittany Miller, Amber Del Papa; and great - grandchildren, Brayden Miller, Addison and Noah Del Papa.
Graveside funeral and committal services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Mike Long officiating.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teddy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -