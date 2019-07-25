TERA LEE SMITH, born on August 16, 1993, passed away on July 20, 2019, from a sudden illness surrounded by her family, with love and prayers.

She was a daughter, sister, mother and granddaughter.

Words can not express the love for Tera and the happiness she brought with her. Tera's love and beautiful memories will be with us all forever in our hearts.

Tera is survived by her parents, David and Glenna; sister Katie Smith; daughter, Annie Grace and son, Weston Lee all of Hurricane. She is also survived by maternal grandparent, Stella Wears of Pliny; uncles, Jerry Wears of Pliny, Larry Wears of Hurricane, Eric and Michelle Smith of North Carolina; aunt. Sherdena and Mark Roberts of Tennessee. Several loving cousins and friends. Tera was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jack Lee Wears and grandparents, Charles and Sue Ann Smith.

Funeral will be held at Mount Union Church, 45 Mt Union road Fraziers Bottom, WV at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Mount Union Church Cemetery. Friends and family may call two hours prior to service. Please share condolences and memories of Tera at www.allenfuneralhomewv.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019