TERESA ANN FISHER, Teresa Ann "Sissy" Fisher, 59, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Lupus.
Her generous nature and selflessness knew no bounds. She was a loving, wife, sister and mother to her nieces. Her love of life was infectious and her laugh was contagious. She loved her family fiercely and she loved the Lord whole heartedly. She was giving, kind, brave and courageous. She will always be with us, always be a part of us, and always guiding us.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles C. and Shirley Harper; sister, Tonya Harper.
Survived by her husband of 39 years, Jeff Fisher; brother, Vernon C. Harper of Jacksonville, FL; sister, Patricia L. Carrier; nieces Shelly M. Harper and Chelsea L. Carrier, all of Charleston; nephew, Chad Fisher of Sissonville and her loving dog Foxie.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Cindy Briggs-Biondi officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral home is serving the Fisher Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019