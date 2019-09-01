|
TERESA LYNN "TERRY" DIAMOND, 49, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at hospice house.
She battled a hard-fought battle with cancer for 20-plus years and her strength was something to be admired. Terry was strong and honest, she either loved or hated you and she left no room for question.
With a robust personality, she loved her family immensely, who lived her life unfiltered and without limits. Though she took great pride and enjoyment in her work, her happy place was anywhere her family was and anywhere with a shore line.
She is survived by her loving partner, Thomas Opie Taylor; children, Brian, David; grandson, Josiah Dunnigan; sisters, Patricia and Phyllis (Martin); parents, George and Lillian Diamond; and several nieces and nephews, who miss her tremendously.
Though she will be missed, she would not want to see anyone sad as she is rejoicing in Heaven.
Service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302, with Mark Thomas officiating.
Family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 1, 2019