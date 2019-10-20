|
TERESA McGRAW WILLIAMS SOWARDS was born on May 22, 1959, and passed from this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was with her family at her home.
She was a graduate of Dunbar High School and worked for many years at Kroger, Riverwalk. Teresa loved life. Whether she was traveling with her kids to Dollywood, going to Myrtle Beach with her husband, hanging out with her friends, driving around listening to old time country music, or exploring Hawaii and LA, everyone always enjoyed her big laugh and generous spirit.
Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Sowards; her parents, Ron and Carolyn McGraw; and her brother, Scott McGraw.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Rachel Williams and her partner David Sayre; granddaughter, Skylar Sayre; son, Jeffrey Williams, all of Dunbar; sister, Lynn McGraw and her husband Rodney Engle of Winfield; along with a host of family and friends, and her pup and best friend, Dunbar.
A service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. She will be interred at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, with her husband, Eric at a later date.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019