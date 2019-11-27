|
TERESA MICHELLE SELBE, 46, of Hernshaw, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
She was born April 2, 1973, in Hogansville, Georgia. Teresa was a 1991 graduate of Sherman High School and attended the Family Worship Center at Chesapeake. She was an animal lover, especially her cats. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Henry Pettry; mother-in-law, Lou Selbe; niece, Jessie Mullins; and nephew, Caleb Mullins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Jeff Selbe; mother, Mauna Hatcher of Danville; siblings, Joyce Hamby of Hoschton, Georgia, Stephen Mullins of Comfort, Gary Mullins of Charleston, Sherri Goodson of Ripley; father-in-law, Jerry Selbe; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 29, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Terry Russell officiating. The burial will follow the service at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.
The visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
The online guest book for Teresa Michelle Selbe can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 27, 2019