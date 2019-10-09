Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Teresa R. Childs-Smith

Teresa R. Childs-Smith Obituary

TERESA R. CHILDS-SMITH, 55, of Charleston, passed away October 6, 2019.
She was an employee of CAMC Memorial Division.
Survivors include her husband, Leon Smith; daughters, Tonisha Bannarn, Takisha Jones, Tatyana Dogan, Tashaunt'e Childs; brothers, Bud Megginson, Tommy Shipman, and James Childs; sisters, Lisa Childs-Lingani, Delana Shipman and Tamika Shipman; and her best friend/sister, Lilly. Also surviving are several grandchildren and other relatives who are left to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Ruby Harris officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Thursday.
In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated following services.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Childs - Smith Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019
