TERESA (HAYES) SYKES, 56, of Austin, TX, formerly from St. Albans, WV, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday November 5, 2019, in Austin, TX.
She was a 1981 graduate of St. Albans High School, and an employee of St. Davids Medical Center in Austin, TX, for more than 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sykes; grandparents, James and Kathryn Morrison, and John and Margaret Hayes; and cousin, Steven Morrison.
She will be forever loved and missed by her sons, Joseph, Jordan, and Joshua Sykes; grandsons, Jaiden and Josiah Sykes; parents, John and Barbara Hayes; brother, John (Jackie) Hayes; niece, Kayla (Travis) Addison; nephews, Thomas (Brittany) and Jacob Hayes.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, at Winfield Church of the Nazarene, with Rev. John Hayes officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16, 2019