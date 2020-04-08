Home

Curry Funeral Home
Terry Dwayne Woodrum

Terry Dwayne Woodrum Obituary
TERRY DWAYNE WOODRUM, 55, of Sumerco, went home April 5, 2020, to be with the Lord after a longsuffering illness. Private graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Old Pine Grove - Anderson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for services to Curry Funeral Home, P.O. Box 9, Alum Creek, WV 25003. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
