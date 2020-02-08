|
TERRY J. HOOVER, 65, of Scott Depot, passed away unexpectedly from a long illness at Thomas Memorial Hospital on February 6, 2020. Celebration of Terry's life will be 6:30 p.m. February 12 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral. Feel free to wear casual attire and honor the WVU Mountaineers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's name to Kanawha County Animal Shelter.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020