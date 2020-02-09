|
|
TERRY J. HOOVER, 65, of Scott Depot, passed away unexpectedly from a long illness at Thomas Memorial Hospital on February, 6 2020.
Terry was born in Charleston, on March 5, 1954, to the late James "Bud" Hoover and Cora Lee Hoover. Also preceding him in death is his brother, Rudy Hoover.
He leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Jenny McGhee Hoover and their five kittens. Also left to cherish his memory are many cousins and many friends.
Terry grew up in Elkview, and graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1972. He also graduated from WVU in 1976.
Terry worked for the State of West Virginia from 1976 to his retirement from the State Auditor's Office as the statewide Director of Payroll in 2009.
He enjoyed going to Morgantown and to bowl games to see his WVU Mountaineers play football. He was a season ticket holder for over 20 years. He also loved WVU basketball and especially Coach Bob Huggins. Terry also loved his Washington Redskins.
He enjoyed playing golf with his lifelong friends at Sandy Brae and his many golfing trips. After retiring, he also bowled on leagues at Venture Lanes and Towne' N Country Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday, February 11, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, also at the funeral home.
Please feel free to wear casual attire and honor the WVU Mountaineers.
Because of Terry's love for his dogs and cats, donations may be made in Terry's name to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 9, 2020