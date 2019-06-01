Home

Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
TERRY LEE JEFFERY, 44, of Kenna, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was born October 2, 1974, at Charleston, W.Va., a son of Estella Sheets Jeffery and the late Terry Jeffery.
Terry was a jack-of-all-trades who could do anything and do it well. He worked in the coal mines, as well as doing tree trimming and weedeating. He will also be remembered as being a collector of many things.
Terry is survived by his children, Lindsey and Chance Jeffery; his mother, Estella Jeffery of Kenna; sisters, Evelyn Roark (Kyle) of Beckley and Amber Jeffery of Kenna. He is also survived by a niece, several nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Gordon and Luda Sheets, and Evelyn and Charles Jeffery.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery on Fisher Ridge in Kenna.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 1 to June 3, 2019
