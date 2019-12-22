Home

Terry Lee "T-Bone" Williamson

Terry Lee "T-Bone" Williamson Obituary
TERRY LEE "T-BONE" WILLIAMSON, 72, of Holly Grove, W.Va., passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Genesis Health Care Marmet, W.Va. He is survived by his sister, Vanda Perdue (Mike); three granddaughters, Madolyn, Gracie and Bella Williamson; and four great-grandchildren. Per Terry's wishes, he was cremated. There will be a memorial service and the spreading of his ashes will be done at a later date. Pryor Funeral Home is serving the Williamson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019
