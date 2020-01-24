Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cross Lanes Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Cross Lanes Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lynn Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Lynn Young Obituary

TERRY LYNN YOUNG, 61, of Milton, formerly of Cross Lanes, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Terry obtained her nursing degree from the University of Charleston and WVU. She worked as a private nurse and a surgical nurse at CAMC, Thomas Memorial, and St. Francis Hospitals.
Terry's life was centered around God, her family, and her church. She was loved by her family, friends, co-workers, and her church family. Anyone that met Terry loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Currence; grandparents, Harold and Marguerite Bonham; and sister-in-law, Vickie Young Priddy.
Terry is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Randy; daughter, Stefanie Richards and husband Scott; and their five children, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Scottie, Randy, and Sophia. She is also survived by her mother, Georgeann, and step-father, Harold Ash; brother, Doug Currence; step-sister, Diana Martinelli; and step-brother, Steve Ash.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Cross Lanes Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church and the service will start at 1 p.m., with Pastor Brandon Carter and Pastor Seth Polk officiating. Private burial will follow at their family farm.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Sheth, Dr. Sharma, Dr. Kimmey, Dr. Sheridan, Dr. Griffith, and Dr. Werthammer.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Terry's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -