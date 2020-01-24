|
TERRY LYNN YOUNG, 61, of Milton, formerly of Cross Lanes, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Terry obtained her nursing degree from the University of Charleston and WVU. She worked as a private nurse and a surgical nurse at CAMC, Thomas Memorial, and St. Francis Hospitals.
Terry's life was centered around God, her family, and her church. She was loved by her family, friends, co-workers, and her church family. Anyone that met Terry loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Currence; grandparents, Harold and Marguerite Bonham; and sister-in-law, Vickie Young Priddy.
Terry is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Randy; daughter, Stefanie Richards and husband Scott; and their five children, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Scottie, Randy, and Sophia. She is also survived by her mother, Georgeann, and step-father, Harold Ash; brother, Doug Currence; step-sister, Diana Martinelli; and step-brother, Steve Ash.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Cross Lanes Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church and the service will start at 1 p.m., with Pastor Brandon Carter and Pastor Seth Polk officiating. Private burial will follow at their family farm.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Sheth, Dr. Sharma, Dr. Kimmey, Dr. Sheridan, Dr. Griffith, and Dr. Werthammer.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Terry's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
