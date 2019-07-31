|
TERRY RONALD SHANK, 68, of Nitro, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019.
Terry was born in Charleston, W.Va., on June 16, 1951. After earning his B.S. in Biology from Morris Harvey College and M.S. in Botany from The Ohio State University, Terry distinguished himself in a number of careers. He worked for the WV Dept. of Natural Resources, as a pharmaceutical representative, and, before his recent retirement, he served for 12 years as an Instructor in Biology and Environmental Science for Marshall University. He was dedicated to preserving all things nature has given us and making life better for everyone in any way he could, he was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
Among Terry's numerous hobbies included trout stocking / fishing West Virginia streams, science fiction movies, flea markets, and traveling to visit friends. One of his last activities was assisting in the planning and organization of the 50 Year Reunion of the George Washington High School Class of 1969, held just weeks after his passing.
In addition to his parents, William and Lorene (Gardner) Shank, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William 'Stuff" Shank and James Shank.
He is survived by his brothers, David and Gary; nephews, Greg, Kevin, James, Andrew, David and Christopher Shank; nieces, Bridget Durfey and Morgan Jansen and their families.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Bridge of Faith Fellowship, located at 402 Main Avenue in Nitro, and all those whose life he touched are welcome to attend. He will be laid to rest in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 5.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his memory to the (http://www.diabetes.
org).
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019