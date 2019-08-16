|
TERRY WAYNE "GRITS" GRIFFITH, age 66, of Deep Water, died August 14, 2019.
He was born July 30, 1953, at Charlton Heights and was the son of the late David Paul and Ruby Damron Griffith.
He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madison Belle Stover; his sister, Linda Childers; his brother, Steve Griffith; and a nephew, Brian Griffith.
Terry had retired both from Sears in Montgomery and Brown Chevrolet in Montgomery. He was a member of the Montgomery Eagles Club Aerie #1040 in Montgomery and he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and WVU Fan, as well as a former softball player for Big Dogs Pub.
Surviving: Wife, Deborah Fannin Griffith; children, Andrea Stover and husband Danny of Cannelton, and Heather Griffith of Deep Water; grandsons, Dustyn and Braidon; sister, Tammy Helmick and husband Daran of Wardensville; brother, Paul Griffith and wife Ann Frantz of Montgomery, as well as many nieces and nephews that he adored.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Donald Bohanna officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London.
Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019