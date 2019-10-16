|
|
THELMA JEAN STEADMAN, 77, of St. Albans, passed away October 14, 2019, with her family at her side.
She was born November 9, 1941, in South Charleston, the daughter of Charles and Lois Pearl Brown Stanley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; step son, David Ray Steadman; daughter, Julia Lynn Smith; brother, Freddie Stanley; and grandson, Robert Steadman.
Thelma was retired from Shoneys. She attended Poca Baptist Church. She was an avid WVU and Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by daughters, Diana Gayle Truman of Cumming, Ga., Sheryl Webb, of St. Albans; sons, Chuck Smith and John Steadman, both of St. Albans; grandchildren, Tyler Matthew Hull, Ryker Hull, and Kimberly Hunt; five great - grandchildren; great-great-granddaughter; brother, Charles Eddie Stanley; sisters, Libby Godbey and Mary Graley.
Celebration of Thelma's life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019