THELMA JOYCE RULE BOWEN, of Clendenin, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday October 1, 2019, at the age of 99 years and 7 months, at Parkersburg Care Center, Parkersburg, after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Hoy Orton Snyder and Martha Angle Hanson Snyder. She was married to the love of her life, William Fouche Rule in 1939 and celebrated 50 years of marriage until his death in 1989. At the age of 85, she married Thomas Bowen in 2005 until his death in 2011.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbi Kay Dixon-Roush; sons, Dan and Steve Rule; sisters, Nina Harris and Patty Walker; infant brother, Charles Snyder; grandsons, Jerry Rule and Terry Gandee.
Thelma was valedictorian of 1937 Senior Class of Clendenin High School. She was the Clendenin Grade School Secretary for many years, secretary of Clendenin Insurance Agency, secretary and treasurer of Bomont Charge consisting of five churches. She was an avid bowler for many years, a runner for several charities and a lifelong member of Barren Creek Methodist Church.
She is survived by daughters Joyce (Herb) Gandee of Five Points, Ala., Donna Hall of Parkersburg, and Joan Bowles of Weems, Va.; nephew, A. G. Harris Jr. of Vienna; 19 grandchildren, 27 great - grandchildren and 11 great - great - grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Union Mission, 700 S. Park Road, Charleston, WV 25304.
The visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, W.Va. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor John Paul Hanson officiating. Burial will be in Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019