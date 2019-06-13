|
|
THELMA KATHLEEN BOWMAN, 74, of Charleston, passed away June 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Thelma was a Healthcare provider in the Kanawha Valley for a number of years and was a member of North Charleston Apostolic Church.
Preceding her in death were her brothers, Benny, Robert and Joseph Bryant, and her sister, Jeannie Lynn Bryant.
Survivors include her sons, Hubert New Jr., and Joshua Bowman and wife Ashley; daughter, Heather Parker; sisters, Frances McCune, Erma Waddell and Barbara Pettry; grandchildren, Zachary New, Allie Wilson, Savana New, Casey Wilson, Adam New, Kathleen "Katie" Bowman, Jessie Bowman, Destiny Parker, Luke, Noah, and Owen Bowman.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at North Charleston Apostolic Church, with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services on Friday, also at the church. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bowman Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019