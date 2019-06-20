

THELMA TYLER, 76, gained her heavenly wings on June 16, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Thelma was born July 6, 1942, and was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clyde Tyler, Sr., and her parents, William and Carrie Jones.

Thelma was an enthusiastic and passionate witness for Jesus Christ. She enjoyed picking up her friends and family taking them to the house of worship. Thelma was concerned about the salvation of others, and she shared the love of Jesus Christ with her family, friends, and strangers.

The family often joked that if you wanted to have a meaningful conversation with Thelma you had better be talking about the goodness of Jesus Christ.

Thelma was a member of All Nations Revival Center under the pastoral care of Bishop Frederick Hightower, Sr.

Left to cherish her memories are her three lovely children: Linda-Tyler Hill (Vance), Connie Tyler-Johnson (Keith) and Clyde Tyler, Jr. (Kristen); brother, Sterling Paul Jones of Richmond, VA; and her last living and close cousin, Barbara Ann Thomas of Richmond, VA.

Thelma also leaves her grandchildren: Vankisha Hill, Jeremy Hill, Ronald Mitchell, Cavon Tyler, Kamiyah Tyler, Kambria Tyler and Kenley Lacy-Woodson, all of Charleston, WV; Rachel Johnson Whitsett (Germont) of Greensboro, NC, Keith Johnson, Jr. (Nakesha) of Houston, TX, and great - grandchildren: Nehemiah Hill, Giana Titcher, MaKayden Mitchell and Keith Lyle Johnson, III, all of Charleston, WV; Josiah Bonner and Giah Whitsett of Greensboro, NC, Ke'ilah and Keith Lyle Johnson, III, of Houston, TX.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Charleston Area Medical Center, Memorial and General Division, Dorletta Williamson - Hairston (General Division), the All Nations Revival Family, Marilyn Caldwell, Diane Honeycutt, Dr. Susan Cavender and Hospice Care for the excellent care and support provided during her transition.

A celebration of her life will be held at All Nations Revival Center, 325 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064 on Saturday, June 22, at Noon, Bishop Frederick Hightower, Sr., will be officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Preston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary