THELMA WEDDINGTON, 98, of East Bank, passed peacefully on September 7, 2019, from complications of a fall.
She was born February 25, 1921, at Kayford, to the late William Floyd and Ida Fitzwater Davis.
She had lived at Ohley and spent many wonderful years in Arbovale, Pocahontas County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Weddington; daughter, Marguerite Cadle; grandson, Gregory Henson; brothers, Cecil Davis, Enoch Davis, Charles Davis and Edward Trout; sisters, Alma Davis, Arzola Welch and Ada Belle Ballard.
Thelma is survived by son, John Weddington of Charleston; daughters, Nora Linville of East Bank, with whom she made her home, and Barbara Thomas of Dry Branch; grandchildren and spouses, Vickie and Tim Milam, Mark and Robin Cadle, David and Deanna Henson, Kerri Beth and John Ashworth, Robin Weddington, Earl and Vicki Weddington, Leigh and Richard Tetrich, Leslie and Bruce Friend, Sharon and Alan Baldwin; 12 great - grandchildren; five great - great - grandchildren; brothers, Floyd Davis Jr. and Owen Davis; sisters, Jean Cvetnick and Callie Sanson; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and a host of other family and friends.
Thelma loved to travel, quilt and read, with the aid of audio books after losing her vision. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, in Montgomery Memorial Park, with Rev. Daphene Richard officiating. Visitation will be held at the Mausoleum beginning at 12 noon.
Pryor Funeral Home is serving the Weddington Family. Condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019